Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for One Liberty Prop (NYSE:OLP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in One Liberty Prop (NYSE:OLP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.61 and $16.47 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend.

One Liberty Prop (NYSE:OLP) has potential upside of 50.0% based on a current price of $16.33 and analysts' consensus price target of $24.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.07 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $26.14.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of One Liberty Prop have traded between a low of $9.71 and a high of $31.78 and closed yesterday at $16.33, which is 68% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. One Liberty Properties investment objectives are to provide current income, to provide the opportunity for increases in income and capital appreciation and to protect the Company's capital.

