Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $77.45 and $79.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Omnicom Group may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) has potential upside of 2.5% based on a current price of $78.84 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.80. Omnicom Group shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $78.91 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $79.19.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Omnicom Group have traded between a low of $71.75 and a high of $85.05 and closed yesterday at $78.84, which is 10% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.

