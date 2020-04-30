Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $28.41 and $28.90 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Omega Healthcare may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Omega Healthcare share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.33 and a high of $45.10 and are now at $28.44, 113% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.37% lower and 2.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in and provides financing to the long-term care industry. Omega operates healthcare facilities in the United States which are operated by independent healthcare operating companies.

Potential upside of 1.2% exists for Omega Healthcare, based on a current level of $28.44 and analysts' average consensus price target of $28.79. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.33 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $38.70.

