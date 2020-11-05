Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $11.58 and $11.90 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Olin Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 236.5% exists for Olin Corp, based on a current level of $11.62 and analysts' average consensus price target of $39.10. Olin Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.71 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $16.46.

Olin Corporation manufactures chemicals and ammunition products. The Company manufactures and sells chlorine, caustic soda, sodium hydrosulfite, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, sodium chlorate, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. Olin also manufactures products that include sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and industrial cartridges.

In the past 52 weeks, Olin Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.76 and a high of $22.91 and are now at $11.62, 33% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.47% lower and 4.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Olin Corp and will alert subscribers who have OLN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.