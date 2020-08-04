Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $9.08 and $9.33 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Ny Comm Bancorp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ny Comm Bancorp have traded between a low of $8.19 and a high of $13.79 and are now at $9.20, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 1.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) has potential upside of 40.6% based on a current price of $9.20 and analysts' consensus price target of $12.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.62 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.46.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional products and services, and originates multi-family, commercial real estate, and construction loans, primarily in the New York metropolitan area.

