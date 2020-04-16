Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $275.38 and $280.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nvidia Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Nvidia Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $316.32 and a 52-week low of $132.60 and closed yesterday at 112% above that low price at $280.84 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% higher and 0.88% higher over the past week, respectively.

NVIDIA Corporation designs, develops, and markets three dimensional (3D) graphics processors and related software. The Company offers products that provides interactive 3D graphics to the mainstream personal computer market.

Based on a current price of $280.84, Nvidia Corp is currently 1.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $276.28. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $257.90 and further support at its 200-day MA of $211.83.

