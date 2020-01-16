Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $53.63 and $53.97 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nucor Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

There is potential upside of 38.1% for shares of Nucor Corp based on a current price of $53.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $73.77. Nucor Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $53.91 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $55.74.

Over the past year, Nucor Corp has traded in a range of $46.10 to $62.31 and closed yesterday at $53.43, 16% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Nucor Corporation manufactures steel products. The Company's products include carbon and alloy steel, steel joints, steel deck, cold finished steel, steel grinding balls, steel bearing products, and metal building systems. Nucor also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, HBI, and DRI, supplies ferro-alloys, processes ferrous, and nonferrous scrap.

