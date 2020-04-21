Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $30.51 and $31.20 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nrg Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Nrg Energy has traded in a range of $19.54 to $42.56 and closed yesterday at $31.03, 59% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Nrg Energy has overhead space with shares priced $31.03, or 13.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.88. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.51 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.28.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

