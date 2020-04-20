Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nrg Energy (NYSE:NRG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $30.51 and $31.20 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nrg Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 15.0% exists for Nrg Energy, based on a current level of $31.20 and analysts' average consensus price target of $35.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.63 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.30.

Nrg Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $42.56 and a 52-week low of $19.54 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $31.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 2.22% lower over the past week, respectively.

NRG Energy, Inc. owns and operates a diverse portfolio of power-generating facilities primarily in the United States. The Company offers energy production and cogeneration facilities, thermal energy production, and energy resource recovery facilities.

