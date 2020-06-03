Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Northwestern Cor (NYSE:NWE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Northwestern Cor (NYSE:NWE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $75.93 and $77.46 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Northwestern Cor may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas in the Upper Midwest and Northwest serving customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Northwestern Cor have traded between a low of $67.36 and a high of $80.52 and closed yesterday at $75.96, which is 13% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Northwestern Cor (NYSE:NWE) is currently priced 29.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $53.50. Northwestern Cor shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.94 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $72.82.

