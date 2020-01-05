MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Written on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 3:45am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $13.50 and $14.15 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nmi Holdings I-A may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

NMI Holdings, Inc. was created to build a private mortgage insurer delivering high quality customer service and strong investor results. The Company intends to offer mortgage insurance on a national basis after receipt of the requisite approval from Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Potential upside of 55.3% exists for Nmi Holdings I-A, based on a current level of $13.52 and analysts' average consensus price target of $21.00. Nmi Holdings I-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.31 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $26.59.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nmi Holdings I-A have traded between a low of $8.06 and a high of $35.79 and closed yesterday at $13.52, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nmi Holdings I-A and will alert subscribers who have NMIH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: bearish am inside day candle nmi holdings i-a

Ticker(s): NMIH

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.