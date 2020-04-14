Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $26.06 and $26.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nisource Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Nisource Inc has traded in a range of $19.56 to $30.67 and closed yesterday at $25.71, 31% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide natural gas, electricity, and other products and services to customers located within a corridor that runs from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

Potential upside of 5.1% exists for Nisource Inc, based on a current level of $25.71 and analysts' average consensus price target of $27.02. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.84 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.99.

