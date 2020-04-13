Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $26.06 and $26.44 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nisource Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Potential upside of 3.5% exists for Nisource Inc, based on a current level of $26.10 and analysts' average consensus price target of $27.02. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $26.91 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.01.

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide natural gas, electricity, and other products and services to customers located within a corridor that runs from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

Over the past year, Nisource Inc has traded in a range of $19.56 to $30.67 and is now at $26.10, 33% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

