Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $25.40 and $25.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nisource Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nisource Inc have traded between a low of $19.56 and a high of $30.67 and closed yesterday at $24.97, which is 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide natural gas, electricity, and other products and services to customers located within a corridor that runs from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

There is potential upside of 8.2% for shares of Nisource Inc based on a current price of $24.97 and an average consensus analyst price target of $27.02. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.59 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.19.

