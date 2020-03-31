Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $25.40 and $25.89 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nisource Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

NiSource Inc. is an energy holding company. The Company's subsidiaries provide natural gas, electricity, and other products and services to customers located within a corridor that runs from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) has potential upside of 6.1% based on a current price of $25.46 and analysts' consensus price target of $27.02. Nisource Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.64 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $28.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Nisource Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $19.56 and a high of $30.67 and are now at $25.46, 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

