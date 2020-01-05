Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $14.11 and $14.40 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nielsen Holdings may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Nielsen Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.62 and a high of $25.99 and are now at $14.11, 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Nielsen Holdings PLC offers marketing services. The Company provides demand analysis, product development, sales measurement, price and trade promotion strategies, and product launch services. Nielsen Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) has potential upside of 182.5% based on a current price of $14.11 and analysts' consensus price target of $39.86. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $14.94 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.50.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nielsen Holdings and will alert subscribers who have NLSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.