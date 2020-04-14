Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $241.77 and $243.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nextera Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nextera Energy have traded between a low of $174.80 and a high of $283.35 and closed yesterday at $236.21, which is 35% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. provides sustainable energy generation and distribution services. The Company generates electricity through wind, solar, and natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy also operates multiple commercial nuclear power units.

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) defies analysts with a current price ($236.21) 28.6% above its average consensus price target of $168.73. Nextera Energy shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $247.73 and support at its 200-day MA of $233.19.

