Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Yesterday's price range of $272.44 and $279.86 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nextera Energy may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) is currently priced 38.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $168.73. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $259.90 and further support at its 200-day MA of $230.20.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nextera Energy have traded between a low of $186.57 and a high of $283.35 and closed yesterday at $276.16, which is 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

NextEra Energy, Inc. provides sustainable energy generation and distribution services. The Company generates electricity through wind, solar, and natural gas. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy also operates multiple commercial nuclear power units.

