Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $42.31 and $45.19 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Newmont Mining may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Newmont Mining Corporation acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The Company produces and markets gold and copper. Newmont Mining serves customers worldwide.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has potential upside of 1.5% based on a current price of $43.55 and analysts' consensus price target of $44.20. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.31, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $40.33.

Over the past year, Newmont Mining has traded in a range of $29.77 to $52.49 and is now at $43.55, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

