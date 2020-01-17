Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $43.37 and $43.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Newmont Mining may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Newmont Mining share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.77 and a high of $44.08 and closed yesterday at $43.82, 47% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has potential upside of 0.9% based on a current price of $43.82 and analysts' consensus price target of $44.20. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.22 and further support at its 200-day MA of $37.59.

Newmont Mining Corporation acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The Company produces and markets gold and copper. Newmont Mining serves customers worldwide.

