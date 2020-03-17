Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $39.63 and $42.04 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Netapp Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

NetApp, Inc. provides storage and data management solutions. The Company's storage solutions include specialized hardware, software, and services that provide storage management for open network environments. NetApp serves enterprises, government agencies, and universities worldwide.

Netapp Inc has overhead space with shares priced $39.65, or 43.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $70.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $54.11 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.09.

Over the past year, Netapp Inc has traded in a range of $35.86 to $78.35 and is now at $39.65, 11% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Netapp Inc and will alert subscribers who have NTAP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.