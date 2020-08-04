Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for National Retail (NYSE:NNN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in National Retail (NYSE:NNN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $29.66 and $30.45 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of National Retail may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, National Retail has traded in a range of $24.04 to $59.26 and is now at $30.30, 26% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

National Retail Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, develops, and manages retail properties. National Retail Properties serves customers in the State of Florida.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN) has potential upside of 43.9% based on a current price of $30.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $43.60. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.48 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $52.74.

