Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $105.10 and $106.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nasdaq Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a stock exchange. The Company provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, analysis, investing tools and guides, financial, and information services. Nasdaq offers its services worldwide.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is currently priced 12.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $90.62. Nasdaq Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.16 and support at its 200-day MA of $102.54.

Nasdaq Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.23 and a 52-week low of $71.66 and closed yesterday at 44% above that low price at $103.29 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

