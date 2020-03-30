Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $3.09 and $3.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Nantkwest Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Nantkwest Inc has overhead space with shares priced $3.15, or 10.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $3.50. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $5.23, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $2.53.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nantkwest Inc have traded between a low of $0.95 and a high of $9.90 and closed yesterday at $3.15, which is 232% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.0%.

NantKwest, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company develops and commercializes a product pipeline for the treatment of cancers, infectious, and inflammatory diseases. NantKwest markets its products in the United States.

