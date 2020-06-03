Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $102.61 and $103.94 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Murphy Usa Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Murphy Usa Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $77.00 and a high of $121.24 and closed yesterday at $103.54, 34% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% higher and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

Murphy USA Inc. operates in the US gas station market. The Company focuses refined products through its network of branded gasoline stations, convenience stores customers and unbranded wholesale customers. Murphy USA's business also includes product supply and wholesale assets such as production distribution terminals and pipelines.

Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) defies analysts with a current price ($103.54) 36.3% above its average consensus price target of $66.00. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.80, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $97.90.

