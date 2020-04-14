Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in M&T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $110.91 and $114.60 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of M&T Bank Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offer a variety of commercial banking, trust, and investment services to their customers. M&T Bank operates branch offices in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

There is potential upside of 72.6% for shares of M&T Bank Corp based on a current price of $110.76 and an average consensus analyst price target of $191.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $132.18 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $153.74.

M&T Bank Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $174.93 and a 52-week low of $87.64 and closed yesterday at 26% above that low price at $110.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in M&T Bank Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of M&T Bank Corp in search of a potential trend change.