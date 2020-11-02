Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $296.80 and $297.02 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Msci Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Over the past year, Msci Inc has traded in a range of $169.21 to $304.45 and closed yesterday at $301.22, 78% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

MSCI Inc. provides investment decision support tools to investment institutions worldwide. The Company produces indices and risk and return portfolio analytics for use in managing investment portfolios.

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) is currently priced 49.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.17. Msci Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $269.92 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $241.04.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Msci Inc and will alert subscribers who have MSCI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.