Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $304.57 and $309.31 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Msci Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Msci Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $335.43 and a 52-week low of $173.00 and closed yesterday at 79% above that low price at $309.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $309.52, Msci Inc is currently 50.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.17. Msci Inc shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $288.71 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $253.98.

MSCI Inc. provides investment decision support tools to investment institutions worldwide. The Company produces indices and risk and return portfolio analytics for use in managing investment portfolios.

