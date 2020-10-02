Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $139.22 and $140.63 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Msa Safety Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The Company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, head protection, and fall protection products. MSA Safety markets its products worldwide.

Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) defies analysts with a current price ($139.94) 33.1% above its average consensus price target of $93.67. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $130.60 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $113.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Msa Safety Inc have traded between a low of $96.01 and a high of $141.03 and closed yesterday at $139.94, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% higher and 1.16% higher over the past week, respectively.

