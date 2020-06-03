Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $177.81 and $181.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Motorola Solutio may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Motorola Solutio share prices have been bracketed by a low of $135.97 and a high of $187.49 and closed yesterday at $179.31, 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is a data communications and telecommunications equipment provider. The Company develops data capture, wireless, infrastructure, bar code scanning, two-way radios, and wireless broadband networks. Motorola also produces public safety and government products, voice and data communications products and systems, and wireless LAN securities.

Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) is currently priced 32.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $120.85. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $174.63 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $168.73.

