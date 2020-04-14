Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $150.30 and $152.66 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Motorola Solutio may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Motorola Solutio (NYSE:MSI) defies analysts with a current price ($146.24) 17.4% above its average consensus price target of $120.85. Motorola Solutio shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $161.35 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $166.87.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. is a data communications and telecommunications equipment provider. The Company develops data capture, wireless, infrastructure, bar code scanning, two-way radios, and wireless broadband networks. Motorola also produces public safety and government products, voice and data communications products and systems, and wireless LAN securities.

Over the past year, Motorola Solutio has traded in a range of $120.77 to $187.49 and closed yesterday at $146.24, 21% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Motorola Solutio. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Motorola Solutio in search of a potential trend change.