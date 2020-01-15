Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $21.07 and $21.21 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mosaic Co/The may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Mosaic Co/The has overhead space with shares priced $21.08, or 27.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $29.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $21.95, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $20.04.

The Mosaic Company produces and distributes crop nutrients to the agricultural communities located in North America and other countries. The Company's principal products include concentrated phosphates and potash.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.91 and a 52-week low of $17.36 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $21.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mosaic Co/The on December 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Mosaic Co/The have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor MOS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.