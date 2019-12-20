Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $20.57 and $20.76 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mosaic Co/The may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

The Mosaic Company produces and distributes crop nutrients to the agricultural communities located in North America and other countries. The Company's principal products include concentrated phosphates and potash.

Mosaic Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.91 and a 52-week low of $17.36 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $20.58 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS) has potential upside of 40.9% based on a current price of $20.58 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.00. The stock should find resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $22.49, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $19.67.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mosaic Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mosaic Co/The in search of a potential trend change.