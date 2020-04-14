Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $40.49 and $41.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Morgan Stanley may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Morgan Stanley share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.20 and a high of $57.57 and closed yesterday at $39.58, 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

Morgan Stanley, a bank holding company, provides diversified financial services on a worldwide basis. The Company operates a global securities business which serves individual and institutional investors and investment banking clients. Morgan Stanley also operates a global asset management business.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has potential upside of 54.6% based on a current price of $39.58 and analysts' consensus price target of $61.21. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.89 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $45.33.

