Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $177.27 and $180.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Monolithic Power may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR) defies analysts with a current price ($178.51) 25.7% above its average consensus price target of $132.57. Monolithic Power shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $167.48 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $160.28.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures power management solutions. The Company provides power conversion, LED lighting, load switches, cigarette lighter adapters, chargers, position sensors, analog input, and other electrical components. Monolithic Power Systems serves customers globally.

Over the past year, Monolithic Power has traded in a range of $106.50 to $193.10 and closed yesterday at $178.51, 68% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

