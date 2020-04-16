Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $169.24 and $173.56 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Microsoft Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) defies analysts with a current price ($171.88) 35.9% above its average consensus price target of $110.23. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $164.28 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $150.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Microsoft Corp have traded between a low of $119.01 and a high of $190.70 and closed yesterday at $171.88, which is 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, manufactures, licenses, sells, and supports software products. The Company offers operating system software, server application software, business and consumer applications software, software development tools, and Internet and intranet software. Microsoft also develops video game consoles and digital music entertainment devices.

