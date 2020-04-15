Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $169.24 and $171.55 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Microsoft Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Microsoft Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $119.01 and a high of $190.70 and are now at $170.51, 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) defies analysts with a current price ($170.51) 35.4% above its average consensus price target of $110.23. Microsoft Corp shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $164.27 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $150.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops, manufactures, licenses, sells, and supports software products. The Company offers operating system software, server application software, business and consumer applications software, software development tools, and Internet and intranet software. Microsoft also develops video game consoles and digital music entertainment devices.

