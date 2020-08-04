Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $74.39 and $75.70 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Microchip Tech may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) has potential upside of 48.5% based on a current price of $75.14 and analysts' consensus price target of $111.56. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $86.60 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $92.96.

Microchip Technology Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets microcontrollers, related mixed-signal and memory products, and application development systems for high-volume embedded control applications. The Company also designs, develops, and markets linear and mixed-signal, power management, and thermal management products.

Microchip Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $112.47 and a 52-week low of $53.15 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $75.14 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

