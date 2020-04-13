Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $712.68 and $738.56 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mettler-Toledo may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and markets weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, and food retailing applications. The Company also supplies several related analytical and measurement technologies. Mettler-Toledo provides its services to customers worldwide.

Mettler-Toledo share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $873.51 and a 52-week low of $579.40 and closed yesterday at 26% above that low price at $727.42 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 0.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Mettler-Toledo (NYSE:MTD) defies analysts with a current price ($727.42) 17.7% above its average consensus price target of $598.64. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $733.90, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $712.25.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mettler-Toledo. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mettler-Toledo in search of a potential trend change.