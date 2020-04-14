Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.55 and $35.44 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Metlife Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

MetLife, Inc. provides individual insurance, employee benefits, and financial services with operations throughout the United States and the regions of Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products include life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowners insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance.

Over the past year, Metlife Inc has traded in a range of $22.85 to $53.28 and closed yesterday at $34.32, 50% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

There is potential upside of 60.8% for shares of Metlife Inc based on a current price of $34.32 and an average consensus analyst price target of $55.19. Metlife Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.36 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $46.20.

