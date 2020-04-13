Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $34.55 and $35.44 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Metlife Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

MetLife, Inc. provides individual insurance, employee benefits, and financial services with operations throughout the United States and the regions of Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The Company's products include life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowners insurance, retail banking, and other financial services to individuals, as well as group insurance.

In the past 52 weeks, Metlife Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.85 and a high of $53.28 and are now at $34.23, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 3.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Metlife Inc has overhead space with shares priced $34.23, or 38.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $55.19. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.70 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.28.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Metlife Inc and will alert subscribers who have MET in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.