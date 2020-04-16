Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Meridian Biosci (NASDAQ:VIVO)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Meridian Biosci (NASDAQ:VIVO) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $9.94 and $10.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Meridian Biosci may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes diagnostic test kits, purified reagents, and related products. The Company offers bio-pharmaceutical enabling technologies. Meridian specializes in gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections, serology, parasitology, and fungal disease diagnosis, as well as rare reagents and specialty biologicals.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Meridian Biosci have traded between a low of $5.51 and a high of $13.68 and closed yesterday at $10.20, which is 85% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 44.6% for shares of Meridian Biosci based on a current price of $10.20 and an average consensus analyst price target of $14.75. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $9.46 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $7.90.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Meridian Biosci and will alert subscribers who have VIVO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.