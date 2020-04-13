Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $81.76 and $82.35 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Merck & Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, Merck & Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $65.25 and a high of $92.64 and are now at $81.13, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is currently priced 14.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $69.33. Merck & Co shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $83.97 and support at the 50-day MA of $79.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global health care company that delivers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. The Company has operations in pharmaceutical, animal health, and consumer care.

