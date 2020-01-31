Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $86.72 and $87.13 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Merck & Co may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global health care company that delivers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. The Company has operations in pharmaceutical, animal health, and consumer care.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is currently priced 20.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $69.33. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.84, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $84.16.

Merck & Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.64 and a 52-week low of $72.05 and closed yesterday at 20% above that low price at $86.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

