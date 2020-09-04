Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $94.64 and $96.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Medtronic Plc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) is currently priced 7.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $91.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.39 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $106.18.

Medtronic Plc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.15 and a 52-week low of $72.13 and closed yesterday at 38% above that low price at $99.28 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Medtronic, PLC develops therapeutic and diagnostic medical products. The Company's principal products include those for bradycardia pacing, tachyarrhythmia management, atrial fibrillation management, heart failure management, heart valve replacement, malignant and non-malignant pain, and movement disorders. Medtronic's products are sold worldwide.

