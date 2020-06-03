Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $29.63 and $30.42 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mdu Res Group may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Based on a current price of $29.97, Mdu Res Group is currently 5.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.38. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.99, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $27.93.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. provides value added natural resource products and related services. The Company offers products that are essential to energy, transportation, and infrastructure, including regulated utilities, pipelines, exploration, production, and construction materials and services companies.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mdu Res Group have traded between a low of $24.37 and a high of $32.22 and closed yesterday at $29.97, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

