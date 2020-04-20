Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Today's price range of $183.58 and $185.69 is within yesterday's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mcdonalds Corp may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

Mcdonalds Corp has overhead space with shares priced $184.57, or 2.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $188.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $185.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $201.65.

McDonald's Corporation franchises and operates fast-food restaurants in the global restaurant industry. The Company's restaurants serves a variety of value-priced menu products in countries around the world.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have traded between a low of $124.23 and a high of $221.93 and are now at $184.57, which is 49% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

