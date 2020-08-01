Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $170.52 and $171.12 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mccormick-N/V may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mccormick-N/V have traded between a low of $119.00 and a high of $173.31 and closed yesterday at $168.53, which is 42% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.27% higher and 0.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

McCormick & Company, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes flavor products including spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and flavorings and other specialty food products to the food industry. The Company sells to retail stores, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) is currently priced 33.9% above its average consensus analyst price target of $111.45. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $166.35 and further support at its 200-day MA of $160.02.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mccormick-N/V and will alert subscribers who have MKC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.