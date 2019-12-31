Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $170.42 and $170.92 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Mccormick-N/V may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

McCormick & Company, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes flavor products including spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and flavorings and other specialty food products to the food industry. The Company sells to retail stores, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mccormick-N/V have traded between a low of $119.00 and a high of $173.31 and closed yesterday at $170.39, which is 43% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Based on a current price of $170.39, Mccormick-N/V is currently 34.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $111.45. Mccormick-N/V shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $165.52 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $159.31.

