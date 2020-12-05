Possible Bearish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bearish inside day candle pattern in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $67.79 and $68.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Owners of Maximus Inc may want to consider a possible hedge in the event a pullback occurs. Look for confirmation in the next few trading days.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides program management and consulting services to state and local governments throughout the United States. The Company's services are designed to make government operations more efficient and cost effective while improving the quality of the services provided to program beneficiaries.

Potential upside of 0.8% exists for Maximus Inc, based on a current level of $68.88 and analysts' average consensus price target of $69.40. Maximus Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.65 and support at the 50-day MA of $61.45.

In the past 52 weeks, Maximus Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $46.42 and a high of $82.02 and closed yesterday at $68.88, 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

